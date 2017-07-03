Co-locating on projects with clients: a guide from Made by Many

II. Assess the co-location options

We typically evaluate four options:

1. Made by Many team on client site for 50%+ of project time

This works well for early stage concept development projects where the teams are still getting to know each other and ambiguity levels around the product are high. It’s particularly effective when:

the client side of the team is larger than the Made by Many side – this reduces cost

the client is outside London – meaning that Made by Many bears the brunt of travel (we’re fine with that!)

2. Client team at Made by Many for 50%+ of project time

Very similar to the first option, but this is most effective when:

the client wants to free themselves of the distractions of their own site to focus on the project at hand

the client doesn’t have a suitable workspace for the project on their own site; this might be because of a lack of available space to host us, or because the space isn’t configured well

Why do we prefer the first option? It makes it easier for us to immerse ourselves in our clients’ worlds.

3. Regular onsite day(s) each sprint, either at client site or at Made by Many

This works well once the project has settled into a predictable rhythm.

For example, where we’re working in sprints, bringing the client to Made by Many for a day each sprint to hold a retrospective, estimate, prioritise and plan can be a very cost-effective way of achieving the right degree of face-to-face contact without a full-blown co-location.

This is particularly effective when:

the client is outside London

the client has a clearly assigned and empowered Product Owner who can participate in the regular onsite day

4. Third-party location

This is often a good solution for a short, intensive phase of a project – for example, if we have to compress a Vision and Discovery project into just two weeks, or run large scale workshops with a wide range of stakeholders.

It’s particularly effective when:

the client is outside London

the client wants to free themselves of the distractions of their own site to focus on the project at hand

the number of people that need to be accommodated exceeds available space on either the client site or at Made by Many (particularly important for last-minute high-priority workshops)

This approach obviously carries a much greater cost, but can be very effective when deployed appropriately. Made by Many has extensive experience planning, managing, booking and running offsite workshops like this and our dedicated support team help everything run smoothly.

A final note on co-location options…

You’ll notice that neither of the intensive options are at the ~80% that a typical consulting firm spends on the client site. Why?