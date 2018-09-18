Destination: Coal Drops Yard

Coal Drops Yard is a spectacular new shopping hub, opening next month in London’s King’s Cross and housed in two repurposed Victorian warehouses. As part of our shopping week on CR, we talk to architects Heatherwick Studio about how it was created

London’s King’s Cross is in the midst of rapid change. Only a decade ago, the site was bleak – a useful transport hub, but desolate and crime-ridden. But recent years have seen vast redevelopment, including the arrival of shiny office blocks, the relocation of Central Saint Martins to the site, and new restaurants and hotels.

Next month sees the completion of another major milestone in the area’s regeneration, as Coal Drops Yard, a retail quarter with space for 55+ shops of varying sizes, opens. Designed by Heatherwick Studio, the new shopping hub repurposes two vast Victorian warehouses, which have been redesigned complete with some quintessentially Heatherwick quirks.