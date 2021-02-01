Coca-Cola sidelines the logo on its cans as part of new personalised campaign

The Open to Better campaign sees Coke’s cans redesigned with its usual logo replaced by text where customers can make personal pledges to do things differently in 2021

By

In an attempt to spread some happiness and hope following an appalling year, this new campaign by 72andSunny Amsterdam sees the creation of a set of limited edition packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Zero Sugar and Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light where customers can write their positive messages for what will hopefully be a better year ahead.

The campaign is a follow on from Coke’s ad from last summer starring George the Poet, Open Like Never Before, which envisioned new ways of living and thinking post-pandemic. As well as the cans, for this campaign, 72andSunny Amsterdam has created a series of short, light-hearted ads featuring ideas of the kind of resolutions people could make (a long version combining them all is shown below).

In addition to buying the packs in-store, consumers in Europe can buy a personalised can of Coca-Cola Original Taste or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar through a new online store, which can be sent direct to loved ones (or to your own home, natch). Shoppers can also buy cans featuring the resolutions of celebrities including Katy Perry.

Credits:
Agency: 72andSunny Amsterdam
ECD: Laura Visco
Creative director: Emiliano Trierveiler
Creatives: Pauline Sall, Jorge Brandao, Jorge Brandao, Dimitri Deneuville
Designer: David Diankanguila
Production company: Stink Films London
Director: Keith McCarthy

