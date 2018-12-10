Employees in France can sign up to have their family’s Christmas dinner – and a personalised bottle of Coke – delivered to their workplace on Christmas Eve

In France, Christmas Eve is the main time that people celebrate over a meal with family and friends. Like Christmas Day in the UK, it’s a night for indulging with food and wine while spending some quality time with you nearest and dearest. But for the thousands who have to work, it’s just another night at the office.

This year, as the ad below from French agency Romance explains, Coca-Cola and Uber Eats have joined forces to offer a select group of Christmas Eve workers the chance to experience their family dinner at their workplace free of charge (along with a personalised bottle of Coke).

