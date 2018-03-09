Coffee Lids: A visual history of everyday design

Drawn from the world’s largest collection of take-away coffee cup lids, a new book examines the design evolution of one of the most ubiquitous objects in the world today

Architects Louise Harpman and Scott Specht both began collecting plastic coffee cup lids in the 1980s, but only became aware of each other’s interest in the subject when they met as grad students at Yale in the early 90s.

Between them they now boast the largest collection of take-away coffee cup lids in the world and their new book, Coffee Lids: Peel, Pinch, Pucker, Puncture, brings a selection of these lids together and looks closely at the evolution of this ubiquitous piece of everyday industrial design.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk