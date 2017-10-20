Create a Tokyo 2020-inspired image using Coke’s visual assets and the brand will donate money to the Special Olympics

The Coke x Adobe x You project was announced at the Adobe MAX conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Coke and Adobe are inviting creatives to download Coke’s famous assets – including the Coca-Cola ribbon and Spencerian script font – from the website cokexadobexyou.com and create a Tokyo 2020-inspired image using Adobe creative tools.

Artwork created using Coke’s branding and uploaded to Behance, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #cokexadobexyou will be showcased in a gallery on the website. Creatives will be credited and captions will include links to their social media profiles or Behance portfolios.

Coke and Adobe invited 15 creatives to produce images for the project’s launch – including illustrator and lettering artist Birgit Palma and art director Kouhei Nakama.

Coke has promised to donate money to the Special Olympics for every submission it receives up to the value of $30,000.

Adobe often sets challenges for its creative community in partnership with brands – “With this collaboration, we’re pleased to bring Adobe’s global creative community together for the opportunity to participate in a brief with an influential brand,” says Jamie Myrold, VP of Design at Adobe.

James Sommerville, VP of Global Design at The Coca-Cola Company, says the project is open to everyone “whether you’re an established pro or an aspiring artist.”

My submission for CokexAdobexYou° • Tokyo 2020•Coca-Cola • #cokexadobexyou #tokyo2020 #cocacola #graphicdesign #illustration #adobe A post shared by Ding Tombing (@ding_tombing) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

Coke and Adobe will be accepting submissions until December 31 – see cokexadobexyou.com to find out more.