Collaboration and Design Skills Survey

We want to understand which skills design studios and teams most value and the importance of collaboration in the creative process

In association with Dropbox Paper, we are conducting research into the skills employers most value, particularly in graduates, and whether our education system is equipping graduates with what they need for the workplace.

We want to find out what skills employers value most in design graduates. Are you looking primarily for great conceptual thinkers? Really sharp craft skills? Or does the ability to collaborate effectively with others score highest for you?

And we also want to understand which of these skills are most lacking in graduates – where are the gaps and where does it matter most?

We know that collaboration is increasingly important for design teams – both with other designers and with stakeholders or clients. So we want to find out more about those skills and how they are developed in the workplace. As well as which tools you are using to aid collaboration.

Please help us by filling out this short survey (link here). The results, along with interviews with leading design tutors and employers, will be published here on the website and available to download for free.

Thank you

Image: iStock