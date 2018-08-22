Collins pumps up the type for San Francisco inflatable art exhibition

What better branding for an exhibition dedicated to inflatable art than bouncy, bespoke type that looks like it’s been pumped full of air?

San Francisco Exploratorium’s Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art exhibition brings together air-filled pieces of art by the likes of Jason Hackenwerth, Pneuhaus and Amanda Parer. Local studio Collins has designed the accompanying branding, which takes cues from the show’s collection of intricate balloon sculptures and giant inflated figures.

Bright blue bubble type has appeared on magazine wraps, buses, and posters across the city, replicating the soft forms of pieces from the exhibition. Rather than following a strict grid, the branding gives the impression its balloon-like letters have been squashed into place.

