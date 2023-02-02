Colour Clash rips up the colour theory rule book

The book, published by Counter-Print, boldly explores the ‘no-go’ colour combinations in graphic design and the designers choosing to break with convention

By

Colour Clash is a new book compiled and published by Counter-Print which aims to explore the colour palettes in graphic design that surprise and challenge us. “We’d been thinking about approaching a book on colour for some time but wanted to put our own twist on it and come at it from another angle,” says Jon Dowling, who co-founded Counter-Print with his partner, Céline Leterme. 

“There are so many great books on colour theory and the ‘perfect palette’ that we thought there was nothing new to add there. When we thought about our own work in book cover design and the kinds of designers that attract us, like Hey Studio, Camille Walala or Anna Kulachek for example, they are all very brave with their colour use and often contrast and clash colours together to create new, exciting results.”

The pair wanted to create a book that celebrates vivid colour palettes and colour combinations in graphic design that maybe shouldn’t work together, but just do. An understanding of colour is of course one of the pillars of design and Dowling feels its power to express emotion, personality, and communicate messages can never be underestimated. 

COUNTERPRINT_Colour Clash_book
All images: Colour Clash by Counter-Print

More from CR

Rebranding Whitney Houston for a new audience

Legacy artists are big business, and labels are using creativity and design to help bring their music to new audiences. Here, we talk to designer Erik Herrström about the branding he’s created for the singer Whitney Houston, ten years after her death

Shutterstock, Vezdahod. Streets,Of,Cyberpunk,City.,Bright,Glowing,Houses,And,Windows,Of

How travel could look in 2050

The travel industry as we know it will undergo enormous change in the next three decades. Here innovation lab Possible Future paints a picture of the risks and opportunities

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON