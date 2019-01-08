With vibrant, futuristic clothes and backdrops to match, the brand’s new campaign is a fashion-lover’s dream

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, Kenzo’s creative directors, have found a unique way to capture their Spring/Summer 2019 collection – in collaboration with David LaChapelle.

The trio’s Kenzotopia campaign depicts a journey from the urban world to the natural world, culminating in a Hawaii-inspired paradise scene.

