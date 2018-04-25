EIZO continues its exploration of colour, with a new film profiling photographer Kyle Weeks, who has spent the last two years documenting the lives of Ghanian youth and street culture

This new film made by Paul Reardon from Sheffield based studio Peter and Paul, follows the work of photographer Kyle Weeks. Namibian born, South Africa based photographer Weeks has spent a lot of time over the last two years in Ghana photographing youth culture and colourful vibrancy of the streets of Accra.

In the film, Weeks discusses where he finds inspiration and why he is drawn to this particular subject matter. “I am really trying to focus on the representation of modern Africa, the immense creativity of Ghanian youth,” he says.

Masculinity has become a recurrent theme in his work, and much of his photograph practice explores the varied ways men explore their own; whether its in their choice of colourful clothing or through bike racing and street performance.

Weeks is the winner of the Zeitgeist Award in CR’s Photography Annual, a yearly competition which celebrates great images and the people who make them. This particular award puts the spotlight on emerging photographers who are shaping the industry.

This short film, made in collaboration with EIZO ColorEdge, is part of the broader Living, Breaking Colour campaign. The campaign seeks to explore the visceral poetic role that colour plays in our lives.

EIZO is committed to the creation of great images, and have spent the last few years travelling around the world, meeting some of the best image makers in their field and finding out how they work and why colour is so vital when making something amazing.

Directed by: Paul Reardon

Produced by: Peter & Paul

DOP and Editing: Ed Andrews

Sound Design & Mix: Potion Soundworks

Photography: Kyle Weeks

Models: Kweku Yeboah & Jude Lartey

Music Performance: Street Mentality

Street Performance Artist: Abrokwa