Corita Kent: Get With The Action
A new exhibition at Ditchling Museum in Sussex celebrates 20 years of the art and design of Corita Kent, an artist, educator, activist and nun in LA in the 1960s. We talk to curator Donna Steele and artist Morag Myerscough about Kent’s life and why her art still inspires today.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk