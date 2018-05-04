Corita Kent

Corita Kent: Get With The Action

A new exhibition at Ditchling Museum in Sussex celebrates 20 years of the art and design of Corita Kent, an artist, educator, activist and nun in LA in the 1960s. We talk to curator Donna Steele and artist Morag Myerscough about Kent’s life and why her art still inspires today.

