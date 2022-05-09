Cossette creates new identity for the World Anti-Doping Agency

Based around the mission ‘raise the game’, the new look aims to allow the organisation to be more engaging and human while conveying the seriousness of its work

By

Cossette’s new identity brings a more contemporary and coherent look to WADA, which was formed in 1999 as the global regulatory body of doping-free sport.

It intends to provide a unifying style to the organisation, which has an extensive network of stakeholders, from scientists to athletes, to sporting bodies and governments. To achieve this, Cossette focused its designs on “the athletes, the love of sport and the level playing field they deserve to compete on”.

The design sees the removal of the black square that previously accompanied the organisation’s logo, and aims to represent “the rules that everyone agrees to follow”, which has been replaced by a friendlier bright green. At the logo’s centre remains an equal sign, to represent equal chances for all in a doping-free sporting environment, though the wider identity now features colours drawn from various fields of play.

Cossette _ WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) - Before and after
Cossette _ WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) - Header Motion

Cossette also revamped WADA’s website, which was felt to lack “fluidity, movement and accessibility”, with users “struggling to find information”. The new site features a modular platform and clearly defined sections.

“We had to develop a complete brand ecosystem that would live up to WADA’s powerful ambitions and, at the same time, remain flexible so that it can adapt to all the agency’s needs across a wide range of activities,” says Richard Bélanger, vice-president, design, at Cossette.

Credits:
Agency: Cossette
Brand Creative: Louis-Philippe Tremblay, Richard Bélanger, Lionel Michée, Simon-Charles Couture, Virginie Bédard, Sébastien Paradis, Camille Lévesque, Florence Panneton, Martin Snape
Digital Creative: Louis-Philippe Tremblay, Frédéric Lord, Jennifer Varvaresso, Sébastien Tremblay, Alexis Malin, Fannie Deschênes, Jonathan Pinard, Kimberley Neill
UX Design: Barbara Roque, Thorgal Creuze

Latest from CR

More from CR

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER