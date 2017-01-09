CR Annual 2017: judges announced and extended deadline

With an extended deadline of Friday, January 27, there’s still plenty of time to enter the CR Annual. New for this year: discounted entry price for small studios and full online case studies of winners

By

cra_02003_article-header

The Annual is Creative Review’s renowned showcase of the finest work of the year. Each year, our judges choose the best work from the preceding year across advertising, design and digital categories. The winning work is featured in a special double issue of CR in May.

Our judges for 2017 will include:

Helen Fuchs
ECD, Digitas LBi

Stephen Hancock
ECD, Media Arts Lab London

Ken Kirton
Co-Founder & Creative Director, Hato & Hato Press

Vicki Maguire
Joint ECD, Grey London

Sean Thomas
CD, JKR London

Sophie Thomas
Founding Director, Thomas.Matthews

Eloise Smith
ECD, MullenLowe London

For the first time this year we will be offering smaller studios a discount on entry prices for The Annual. Full details on entries are here

Also, again for the first time, all the Annual winners will feature in a dedicated online showcase including case studies, judges’ comments and interviews with those behind the winning work. This showcase will follow the format of our extremely successful Photography Annual site from 2016 and will be extensively promoted on social platforms, sharing the winners’ work with almost 2 million CR followers.

Full details on how to enter the Creative Review Annual are here. Deadline: January 27

Best in Book winners for the 2016 Annual included SAM Labs IoT toolkits
Best in Book winners for the 2016 Annual included SAM Labs IoT toolkits

You may also like

More from CR

North_Coop_000_Logo-CRsite

The Co-op returns to its clover-leaf logo from 1968

At its AGM today the Co-op unveiled a new logo – and it’s one that will already be familiar to millions across the UK. Forgoing designing a completely new identity, studio North have reunited the company with its classic logotype of the 1960s.

Jobs

View more
pkf_115x115

Designer/Artworker

PKF
neverbland_115x115

Design & Creative Lead

NEVERBLAND

Make the most of CR