CR Annual 2017: judges announced and extended deadline

With an extended deadline of Friday, January 27, there’s still plenty of time to enter the CR Annual. New for this year: discounted entry price for small studios and full online case studies of winners





The Annual is Creative Review’s renowned showcase of the finest work of the year. Each year, our judges choose the best work from the preceding year across advertising, design and digital categories. The winning work is featured in a special double issue of CR in May.

Our judges for 2017 will include:

Helen Fuchs

ECD, Digitas LBi

Stephen Hancock

ECD, Media Arts Lab London

Ken Kirton

Co-Founder & Creative Director, Hato & Hato Press

Vicki Maguire

Joint ECD, Grey London

Sean Thomas

CD, JKR London

Sophie Thomas

Founding Director, Thomas.Matthews

Eloise Smith

ECD, MullenLowe London

For the first time this year we will be offering smaller studios a discount on entry prices for The Annual. Full details on entries are here

Also, again for the first time, all the Annual winners will feature in a dedicated online showcase including case studies, judges’ comments and interviews with those behind the winning work. This showcase will follow the format of our extremely successful Photography Annual site from 2016 and will be extensively promoted on social platforms, sharing the winners’ work with almost 2 million CR followers.

Full details on how to enter the Creative Review Annual are here. Deadline: January 27