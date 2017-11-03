The CR Annual 2018: entries are open

The Creative Review Annual celebrates the best creative work of the year. Here’s how to enter

The Creative Review Annual is one of the most respected and trusted awards for the creative industry. We celebrate the best creative work from the past year, those who create it and commission it.

Each year, entries are judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts, who choose the work they feel represents the best of the year across all aspects of Advertising, Design and Digital platforms.

CR Annual 2017 May issue cover

Spread from the Best in Book section, The Annual 2017

The best work is showcased in the April/May issue of Creative Review, on our website and social media channels reaching over 2 million members of the CR community. It’s an amazing platform to get your work noticed by clients, brands and fellow creatives across the world.

CR Annual 2017 online showcase

Small studios and agencies of fewer than 10 people receive a 30% discount on each entry.

Details and what and how to enter here. Deadline: December 8