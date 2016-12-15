CR Annual 2017: Deadline Extended to January 27

If you haven’t yet been able to send us your entries for the Creative Review Annual 2017, don’t worry – we’ve extended our deadline

The Creative Review Annual showcases the finest work of the year across advertising, design, digital and all manner of commercial creativity. The winning work chosen by our panel of judges will be featured in our special double issue in May 2017, online and on CR’s social media channels.

Please send us your entries by Friday January 27, 2017. All you need to know about how to enter your work, where to send it and how much it all costs can be found here on our dedicated CR Annual site.

2014 marked 10 years of the CR Annual, and here’s a look at some of our favourite winners over the decade




