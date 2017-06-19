CR’s first bimonthly issue is out now

After over 30 years of publishing a monthly title, we made the move to bimonthly in order to allow us to bring greater quality and depth to the magazine

We are also changing the way we structure our content, both in print and online. Over the course of the past year we have done a lot of research into what our community wants from us, and what makes us different from other publications. In light of that, we now divide all our content into four sections: Inspiration, Insight, Process and Creative Leaders.

CR columnist Gem Fletcher uncovers new talent in photography

We have always been known as a title that provides inspiration – it’s absolutely core to what CR offers. In this issue we speak to the curator of the Barbican’s new show, Unknown: a journey through science-fiction, report from Autophoto: Cars and Photography, a fascinating show at Foundation Cartier in Paris featuring work from some of the greatest names in photography and look at how journal Collection of Documentaries is celebrating British youth culture.

Eliza Williams interviews Barbican curator Patrick Gyger

Laura Swinton takes a closer look the Meet Graham campaign and what made it so successful

Our Insight section goes beyond simply showcasing projects (we do that online via our Work section) and instead looks at how and why work gets made. It’s the home for comment, analysis and criticism as well as in-depth case studies. In this issue, Nick Asbury critiques the (many) problems with ‘brand purpose’, Hannah Ellis wonders whether the left-wing politics of most designers are at odds with their support of the commercial world, we look at why road safety campaign Meet Graham has won so many awards, talk to Stefan Sagmeister about beauty, learn about Magnum Photos’ reinvention for the digital age and hear how Refinery29 is shaking up women’s media.

How Paula Scher works

Eliza Williams speaks to Gregory Crewdson about his creative process

In Process we look at the nuts and bolts of making creative work. Interviews with leading figures – such as Paula Scher and Gregory Crewdson in this issue –will go into the detail of the creative process. And in a remarkable interview with the Douglas Brothers, we hear about how tensions and rivalry can tear a relationship apart. These pieces will be supported by a variety of more specialist topics, such as our look at how new magazine 5054 came to life this month.

Mark Sinclair meets the Douglas Brothers – together again after years apart

Creative Leaders 50 in partnership with Workfront

And. thanks to the support of Workfront, we will continue our focus on leadership in the creative industries. In this issue we announce our Creative Leaders 50 for 2017 – our list of those who we feel are driving creativity forward, from major companies such as Unilever through to local initiatives and innovative arts and publishing ventures. We also talk to Anna Higgs and Richard Brim about the importance of diverse creative teams and how to lead a creative department.

It's a whopper of an issue – 164 pages.

We also want to let you know about an exciting new product that we will be launching soon –a complete digital archive of every print issue of CR, going all the way back to 1980. It will be updated with every new issue so that it always provides a complete archive of the magazine. Further news soon.

The cover of this issue features the work of photographer Addy Campbell