Creative Review celebrates The Annual 2017

The creative industries come together to celebrate the finest work of the year at the Creative Review Annual launch party

By
The CR Annual Best in Book trophy, by Gaudio Awards, gaudio.co.uk

The Annual is Creative Review’s showcase of the best work of the year, as chosen by our jury (you can see all the winning projects here). To launch the 2017 Annual, CR hosted leading lights from the creative industries, including Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, at Stone Nest on Shaftesbury Avenue in London.

The CR Annual party at Stone Nest

A former Welsh chapel (and once home to the Limelight night club) Stone Nest will be a new home for the performing arts, right in the centre of the West End. Last Thursday, its spectacular architecture provided the perfect backdrop to launch the Annual.

Jeremy Deller (far right) and the team from The Cogency accepting a Best in Book award for We’re Here Because We’re Here

We celebrated our nine Best in Book winners, each whom were presented with an Annual trophy. In addition, there was an exhibition of work from the Best in Books winners plus a copy of the Annual for all attendees.

Checking out the Best in Book work at the CR Annual party

Music for the night was provided by Audio Network and beer from Estrella. Congratulations to everyone who had work selected for this year’s Creative Review Annual and thanks to all those who entered. We’d also like to thank our brilliant judges (and also Breather who provide the judging venue this year).

The team from RBK accept their Best in Book award for Aland Bank Initiative

All the winning work from this year’s Annual is on our May issue (subscribe here) and can also be viewed on our dedicated Annual landing pages here. All photos: Ian Newcomb

The 4Creative team accept a Best in Book award for We’re The Superhumans
The team from The Partners celebrate a Best in Book for the LSO visual identity
CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne hands over a Best in Book award to the team from Penguin Books for Mount Improbable
The CR Annual party at Stone Nest

You may also like

More from CR

The Domino Effect by jones knowles ritchie

Best in book – packaging  Entrant: jones knowles ritchie JKR’s bold and playful pizza boxes for Domino’s show that the simplest ideas can often be the best The best packaging is simple but distinctive: an instantly recognisable design, ideally with some memorable quirk or playful touch that sets it apart. Remove the label from a […]

Winners of the Health Tech & You Awards 2017

For three years now the AXA PPP Health Tech & You Awards have celebrated innovations in health tech; technology developments that help us live better and could change the way we think about healthcare. This year’s awards were announced last week, in a ceremony at London’s Design Museum and included apparel that improves the senses and a video game for seniors.

Unnatural history: the new creatures in our oceans

Photographer Mandy Barker’s new book features images of “recent and unique species” found in the waters around Cork in Ireland. Yet far from a celebratory project, the discovery of these miniature creatures is indicative of a wider environmental crisis

Jobs

View more

Artworker

Wellcome Trust

Make the most of CR