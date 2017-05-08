Creative Review celebrates The Annual 2017

The creative industries come together to celebrate the finest work of the year at the Creative Review Annual launch party

The CR Annual Best in Book trophy, by Gaudio Awards, gaudio.co.uk

The Annual is Creative Review’s showcase of the best work of the year, as chosen by our jury (you can see all the winning projects here). To launch the 2017 Annual, CR hosted leading lights from the creative industries, including Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, at Stone Nest on Shaftesbury Avenue in London.

The CR Annual party at Stone Nest

A former Welsh chapel (and once home to the Limelight night club) Stone Nest will be a new home for the performing arts, right in the centre of the West End. Last Thursday, its spectacular architecture provided the perfect backdrop to launch the Annual.

Jeremy Deller (far right) and the team from The Cogency accepting a Best in Book award for We’re Here Because We’re Here

We celebrated our nine Best in Book winners, each whom were presented with an Annual trophy. In addition, there was an exhibition of work from the Best in Books winners plus a copy of the Annual for all attendees.

Checking out the Best in Book work at the CR Annual party

Music for the night was provided by Audio Network and beer from Estrella. Congratulations to everyone who had work selected for this year’s Creative Review Annual and thanks to all those who entered. We’d also like to thank our brilliant judges (and also Breather who provide the judging venue this year).

The team from RBK accept their Best in Book award for Aland Bank Initiative

All the winning work from this year’s Annual is on our May issue (subscribe here) and can also be viewed on our dedicated Annual landing pages here. All photos: Ian Newcomb

The 4Creative team accept a Best in Book award for We’re The Superhumans

The team from The Partners celebrate a Best in Book for the LSO visual identity

CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne hands over a Best in Book award to the team from Penguin Books for Mount Improbable