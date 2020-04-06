CR in conversation with Nils Leonard: sign up now

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, will be in conversation with Eliza Williams, editor of Creative Review in a live broadcast on Wednesday: register to take part now

Many brands have decided to pull all marketing during the coronavirus crisis, yet instead of going quiet, this is an opportunity for them to get creative, and help, support or entertain their audiences during a difficult time.

In a live conversation with CR editor Eliza Williams, Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, which works with brands including Brewdog and ITV among others, will talk about the risks and rewards that brands face at the moment, and how creative thinking can help.

Leonard and Williams will be talking live on Wednesday, April 8 at 10am. To join the conversation, please sign up here.

This conversation is part of Lowdown, a series of regular broadcasts from Xeim on how marketers, agencies and brands can help address the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. More info is here