CR February 2017: the age issue

In the new issue of CR we look at the role of creativity in transforming what it means to be ‘old’ – and why well-designed products and services should be solving problems for every age

We first looked into this area in our June 2015 ‘age’ issue – and we’ve returned to the challenges posed by the ageing populations of developed countries and the opportunities for the creative industries to respond to them.

We were delighted to be invited to take part in the Design Museum’s NEW OLD show, an exhibition devoted to investigating this territory – and in an attempt to prompt debate around the narrative of ageing, we challenged Karmarama (who are also behind the Feb issue cover) and Mother London to devise marketing campaigns that could sell the idea of getting older as a positive.

We showcase their responses, while Eliza Williams discusses advertising’s responsibility to change the narrative around ageing and address its own ageism issues.

Patrick Burgoyne also examines how the creative industry has risen to the challenge of designing for older populations – and how the work in the NEW OLD show addresses some of the key aspects of improving life as we get older.

Keiji Kawahara’s writes on why Japan is often cited as a country with an enlightened attitude toward age and how the adoptions of Universal Design principles has led to better products and services for all.

Ali Hanan explains how her Creative Equals ‘Returnships’ programme is helping mothers get back to work in the creative industries.

Up front in the issue, we look at the Science Museum’s forthcoming Robots show, a new Eduardo Paolozzi retrospective at the Whitechapel Gallery and a celebration of northern style at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool.

Mark Sinclair also reflects on how Japanese brand Muji – rather than Apple or Braun – most closely emulates the democratic design principles of The Ulm School of the 1950s and 60s…

… while Eliza Williams also talks to the producer and music director of hit movie La La Land about how it was made.

In our Creative Leaders section, Mark Sinclair talks to Sophie Thomas of Thomas.Matthews about sustainability in design and creating a happy office space; while Claire Bridges of Now Go Create writes about tackling the daunting prospect of a blank page.