CR February 2017: the age issue

In the new issue of CR we look at the role of creativity in transforming what it means to be ‘old’ – and why well-designed products and services should be solving problems for every age

By
Cover_1200px

We first looked into this area in our June 2015 ‘age’ issue – and we’ve returned to the challenges posed by the ageing populations of developed countries and the opportunities for the creative industries to respond to them.

Challenge

We were delighted to be invited to take part in the Design Museum’s NEW OLD show, an exhibition devoted to investigating this territory – and in an attempt to prompt debate around the narrative of ageing, we challenged Karmarama (who are also behind the Feb issue cover) and Mother London to devise marketing campaigns that could sell the idea of getting older as a positive.

We showcase their responses, while Eliza Williams discusses advertising’s responsibility to change the narrative around ageing and address its own ageism issues.

NewOld

Patrick Burgoyne also examines how the creative industry has risen to the challenge of designing for older populations – and how the work in the NEW OLD show addresses some of the key aspects of improving life as we get older.

Japan

Keiji Kawahara’s writes on why Japan is often cited as a country with an enlightened attitude toward age and how the adoptions of Universal Design principles has led to better products and services for all.

Returnships

Ali Hanan explains how her Creative Equals ‘Returnships’ programme is helping mothers get back to work in the creative industries.

Ulm

Up front in the issue, we look at the Science Museum’s forthcoming Robots show, a new Eduardo Paolozzi retrospective at the Whitechapel Gallery and a celebration of northern style at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool.

Mark Sinclair also reflects on how Japanese brand Muji – rather than Apple or Braun – most closely emulates the democratic design principles of The Ulm School of the 1950s and 60s…

LaLa

… while Eliza Williams also talks to the producer and music director of hit movie La La Land about how it was made.

Claire

In our Creative Leaders section, Mark Sinclair talks to Sophie Thomas of Thomas.Matthews about sustainability in design and creating a happy office space; while Claire Bridges of Now Go Create writes about tackling the daunting prospect of a blank page.

You may also like

More from CR

walken_0_0.jpg - Six New Ads To Watch - 5765

Six New Ads To Watch

This week’s round up of great new ads features work from Jack & Jones, Paul Smith, Volvo, the BBC, Adidas, and the Drink Aware charity. We open with a series of films starring Christopher Walken, which trade on him doing what he does best: being cool…

unknown8_0.jpeg - Recovering the Doves Type - 7147

Recovering the Doves Type

In 1916, the Doves Type was seemingly lost forever after it was thrown into the River Thames. Almost 100 years later, and after spending three years making a digital version, designer Robert Green has recovered 150 pieces from their watery grave…

Inside La La Land

La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s romantic musical, has picked up rave reviews from critics and is sweeping the board at awards shows. Over six years in the making, the film stays true to Chazelle’s vision as conceived while he was at college at Harvard. We hear from producer Marc Platt and music director Marius de Vries about how it was made.

Jobs

View more
Richer Sounds Logo

Designer

Richer Sounds

Make the most of CR