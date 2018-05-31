In the first in a new film series, Creative Review visits artist and designer Morag Myerscough’s studio in London for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her latest project

Our new film series In the Studio offers a behind-the-scenes look at how and where creatives work. We’ll be travelling to workshops and studios across London and beyond to talk to people from across the creative industries about their process.

For our first film, we caught up with Morag Myerscough – the artist and designer known for transforming urban areas with colourful 3D graphics and large-scale installations. She has created a giant camera obscura in Mexico City, a ‘temple of love’ on London’s SouthBank and a typographic totem in Stockholm as well as brightening up indoor spaces in hospitals and schools.

