CR Film: Inside the London Transport Museum Depot

Our latest video sees CR visit the London Transport Museum Depot. A treasure trove for design fans, it contains hundreds of items tracking the history of London Transport.

Housed in a non-descript-looking building in Acton, west London, lies a treat for fans of design, history or transport alike. The London Transport Museum Depot acts as both a storage and display place for the London Transport archive, and is epic in its scope.

Inside its walls are vintage buses and heritage trains, often with their original signage and advertising intact. There are quirky objects including the remains of an escalator originally created for the lift shaft at Holloway Road tube station, which was deemed unfit for use after just one day, as well as ancient ticket stubs, and valuable original artworks commissioned for London Underground posters.

In our film below, the London Transport Museum’s head curator Matt Brosnan takes CR behind-the-scenes of the Depot and talks us through some of the objects that lie within.