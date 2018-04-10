CR Film: we visit the Design Museum’s Hope to Nope exhibition

In the first of a new video series, we discuss the Design Museum’s show on political graphic design with co-curators Margaret Cubbage and Lucienne Roberts

Examining the ‘political graphic design of a turbulent decade’ the Design Museum show explores the impact of social and digital media on the way in which political ideas have been communicated in the past ten years. Cubbage and Roberts talk to CR about the projects included in the show, the ability of graphic design to impact political debate and the consequences of the new technical platforms being used to influence opinion