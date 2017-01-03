CR January 2017: it’s the Music Issue

From composing for TV, sourcing soundtracks for Apple and creating covers for Radiohead to the Red Bull Music Academy and a peek inside Trevor Key’s archive, our Music Issue has it all

Our Music Issue begins with Rachael Steven’s rundown of the best record sleeves of 2016.

A new generation of ‘smart’ speakers, linked to cloud-based streaming services is changing the way we listen to music. We speak to Tad Toulis, VP of Design at US audio brand Sonos, about designing such experiences

From its iPod silhouette campaign onwards, Apple’s advertising has had a strong link to music. We talk to Chris Pattinson, Music Supervisor at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Apple’s ad agency, about the role that music plays for the brand and why being in its ads can be good for artists and the music industry too

Cristobal Tapia de Veer creates strange and compelling soundtracks for film and television. Rachael Steven spoke to the Chilean born, Montreal-based musician about his work for Channel 4’s Humans, Utopia and National Treasure and feature film The Girl With All The Gifts

Electronic music can be a straight-faced business, but there’s a refreshingly playful edge to the artwork Guy Featherstone creates for Diagonal Records, the label co-founded by musician Oscar Powell. Here the pair discuss their approach and reveal how it has transferred to Powell’s new home at XL

Coinciding with the publication of its Action Time Vision book on post-punk graphics, Unit Editions hosted a debate on the legacy of punk and its impact beyond the familiar stories of the Sex Pistols and the London scene. CR’s Mark Sinclair was there

In 18 years, Red Bull Music Academy has become a global institution, with an annual residency scheme for emerging musicians, a radio station, a network of music studios and a year-round programme of events running in 60 countries. Rachael Steven paid a visit to the 2016 Academy in Montreal to find out the secret to its success

In creating the artwork for Radiohead’s album A Moon Shaped Pool, artist and regular collaborator with the band Stanley Donwood called on the weather — both in the south of France where the album was recorded, and rural Oxfordshire — to play its part. Eliza Williams talked to him about how the paintings were made and how Thom Yorke’s “fucking everything up” helped the duo get to the finished works

Ahead of a forthcoming show of his work as part of the Hull City of Culture celebrations, we take a peek inside the archive of the late great photographer Trevor Key whose work spanned some of the most significant pop culture moments of the 20th century

And, in our Creative Leaders section, Mark Sinclair talks to ex-V&A Head of Design Annabel Judd about her new role in guiding the Science Museum group through the next stage of its development