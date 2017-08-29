CR Photography Annual 2017: open for entries

Creative Review’s Photography Annual seeks to celebrate great images – those who take them and those who commission them. And it’s open for entries now

The CR Photography Annual is open to everyone involved in the making and use of brilliant photography – advertising agencies, publishers, galleries, designers, brands and, of course, photographers. Now in its 11th year, our Photo Annual has become one of the most prestigious photography award schemes in the industry.

Our judges’ pick of entered work from the Open Competition will be featured in the December/January print issue of CR (last year’s cover shown above) as well as in a dedicated area of our website and throughout CR’s social media channels, reaching an audience of over 2 million people.

From the CR Photography Annual 2016 Best in Book section

Our judges this year are:

Gem Fletcher, photographic and film art director and the author of CR’s Exposure series

Glen McLeod, Senior Creative Producer at Grey London

Madeleine Penny, Co-Creative Director at StudioMM and Director of Photography for Rapha’s Mondial magazine

Martin Usborne, photographer and Co-Founder of Hoxton Mini Press

Our deadline is Friday, September 8. For categories, how to enter and all other details, go here

