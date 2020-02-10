The CR Podcast Episode 31: The best and worst of Catherine Hyland

Photographer Catherine Hyland sits down with CR editor Eliza Williams in her east London studio, to talk about the highlights and lowlights of her career so far

In recent years, Catherine Hyland has established herself as a creator of enigmatic, often magical images that explore different communities around the world.

She has twice been a winner in the Creative Review Photography Annual – initially in 2018 for her series Rise of the Mongolians (commissioned by WeTransfer), which looked at a sumo wrestling group in Mongolia, and also in 2019 for The Traces Left Behind, her ongoing project exploring the lives of a group of North Korean defectors in London.

Here, she talks to Eliza Williams about getting started in photography, developing her distinctive style, and the challenges of bringing a project together when everything seems to be going wrong.

The Traces Left Behind by Catherine Hyland

Rise of the Mongolians by Catherine Hyland

