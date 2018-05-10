The Annual is our showcase of the finest creative projects of the year, including advertising, design, digital and experiential work. See all the selected work in our new print issue and on our dedicated Annual section here on the CR website.

For 15 years, the CR Annual has been celebrating great creative work across all the disciplines we cover. This year’s Annual includes over 70 projects ranging from major exhibitions to apps, VR installations, packaging, magazines, robot art installations, brand identities to good old fashioned commercials.

The work is organised into three broad categories: advertising, digital and design. All this year’s selected work can be sen in both our new May/June print issue and here in our dedicated Annual online showcase.

The very best work submitted to the Annual each year is picked out in our Best in Book section. Eight projects received our ultimate accolade this year. They are:

Ringan Ledwidge and BBH London’s Audio Clowns spot. Find out how it was made and see a host of behind the scenes shots here.

Also in Best in Book is Kibwe Tavares’ lovely short film, Robot and Scarecrow, in which an unlikely pair fall in love at a music festival. Read our interview with Tavares here.

Flint is a Place is a remarkable multiplatform documentary project telling the stories of the people of Flint Michigan (you may already be familiar with one of its strands, Netflix series Flint Town). We talk to its founder, documentary photographer Zackary Canepari, here.

Modigliani VR: The Ochre Atelier is a remarkable VR project created by Tate and Preloaded for Tate’s major Modigliani show. In painstaking detail, it recreates the artist’s studio, providing a remarkable insight into his working methods. Read about the project here.

With two unmanned cameras and sensors in both the ball and players’ shoes, The Autonomous Broadcast Network makes professional-level sports broadcasting and data available to all basketball teams, whatever their level. Read more about the project and how it works here.

Studio Sutherl&’s playful identity for Start-Rite shows how a little wit can breathe new life into a long-established brand. It’s one of our Best in Books this year and you can read all about it here.

In a bid to reposition Carlsberg, the København Collection of special packaging by Taxi Studio took an impactful, minimalist approach which was extended into activities for music festivals and other events. We have the full story here.

And finally, a creative awards wouldn’t be a creative awards without the New York Times Magazine. Our Best in Book this years celebrates its brilliant cover designs. Read our interview with Design Director Gail Bichler here.

