Dyslexia reportedly affects 10% of the UK, but it often goes unmentioned, unaccommodated or misunderstood in the workplace. We speak to experts about making a work environment where people with dyslexia can thrive

According to the NHS, it’s estimated that up to one in every ten people in the UK has some form of dyslexia. However, despite affecting roughly 10% of the population, dyslexia often goes unreported in the workplace. Experts largely put this down to employees’ reluctance to disclose their condition for fear of being discriminated against, even though it became illegal to do so under the Equality Act 2010.

“Your organisation will have dyslexic people in it,” posits Roxanne Hobbs, whose eponymous organisation, The Hobbs Consultancy, helps to introduce diversity and inclusion measures to companies.

“Some may be open about their dyslexia and some might be masking. This is probably because many dyslexics have had bad experiences at school. They might consequently feel that their dyslexia is something to be hidden and that it will get in the way of further promotions,” she explains. While it’s an individual’s prerogative to disclose their condition, if they don’t it means they’re unlikely to benefit from reasonable adjustments they might need in order to prosper.