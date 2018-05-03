Creative Circle Awards 2018: The Winners

Nothing beats Nike in this year’s Creative Circle Awards, with the brand picking up the Champions of Creativity Award, while its energetic Nobody Beats A Londoner spot wins the Gold of Golds spot. Here’s our pick of the other winners on the night.

Last night saw the winners of this year’s Creative Circle Awards announced at a ceremony at the Troxy in London. The big winners on the night were Nike, Wieden + Kennedy London, Time Based Arts and Riff Raff Films who all picked up awards for Nothing Beats A Londoner, the brand’s epic spot which features 258 athletes from across the city.

Riff Raff Films also picked up the prize for Most Creative Production Company, whilst MPC London picked up the Most Creative Post Production Company, and AMV BBDO was awarded Most Creative Agency.

The Creative Circle Awards are focused on work generated by UK creative companies and this year’s event arrives amongst concerns that Brexit may lead to the UK losing its creative edge. Yet the list of winners reveals an industry that, while perhaps not at its creative peak, is still capable of producing entertaining, beautifully crafted and relevant advertising and music videos.

