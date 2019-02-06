In our upcoming webinar we speak to Monotype’s Tom Foley about how creative teams can collaborate better to improve efficiency and deliver more impactful work

Today’s creative departments and agencies have their hands full. Marketing in the digital age is a constant juggling act, and requires more improvisation and adaptability than ever before. No surprise, then, that’s it’s also more important – and more difficult – than ever to keep your teams aligned and working together.

But with challenges come opportunities. Today’s brands can deliver stunning, impactful creative work if they can get everyone on the same page. So how can you help your teams collaborate well?

Join us for a conversation with Monotype UK Type Director Tom Foley, who will outline some of the challenges facing modern creative teams, and walk through solutions your brand can consider.

3pm (GMT) on Thursday February 07

Register here