Creative Equals has teamed up with Creative Social to launch #FutureLeaders – a six-month boot camp that aims to help female creatives develop their leadership skills

#FutureLeaders was set up to tackle the creative industries’ gender imbalance – in London, just 12% of creative directors are female.

The six-month programme is supported by Facebook and designed to help senior female creatives improve their core leadership skills. Sessions will focus on ‘culture building’, media training, negotiation, business skills and public speaking.

Mentors confirmed so far include Lynne Parker, founder of Funny Women, Richard Robinson, Managing Partner at Oystercatchers, Roxanne Hobbs, founder of Hobbs Consultancy and Zoe Clapp, CMO of UK TV.

The programme begins on June 27 and is split into six morning sessions plus a one-day workshop on team management.

The deadline for applications is May 17 and places cost £700. The price also includes tickets to Creative Social‘s CS Global event in London in November.

Twenty-five places are available and Creative Equals is offering two scholarships for single mothers or creatives in between jobs.

You can find out more about the scheme here and apply here. You can also contact hello@creativeequals.org for more information.