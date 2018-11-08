Creative Equals’ new initiative looks to get women get back into work

Ali Hanan’s organisation has been given a £65,000 grant by the government to run a two-week programme in Manchester and London that will help place women who have taken career gaps into new creative roles

Ali Hanan founded Creative Equals in 2015 with a mission to tackle the gender imbalance in creative departments at agencies across the UK.

One of CR’s Creative Leaders last year, Hanan’s latest initiative under the Creative Equals brand is a government-backed ‘Returners’ programme for women looking to get back into work after a career break.

