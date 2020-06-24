Creative Futures Revisited: Anthony Burrill

For almost 30 years, Creative Review ran a scheme called Creative Futures, celebrating the best and brightest new talent entering the industry. Here, graphic designer Anthony Burrill chats with us about the development of his career since being featured in 1996

Anthony Burrill is best known for his upbeat letterpress posters, but it was his digital work that first caught the attention of CR. The graphic designer was featured in our Creative Futures scheme in 1996, after working on a playful illustrated web page for Tesco.

Speaking to CR at the time, Burrill said he wanted to show a more human side to digital media: “A lot of people imagine that TV graphics and computer stuff has to be hard-edged. It’s nice to mess around with expectations.”

The Tesco website was his first internet design job. He graduated from the Royal College of Art’s MA course in graphic design in 1991, and spent the next few years working on advertising and illustration commissions – including a Weetabix ad and a set of idents for MTV – alongside personal projects.