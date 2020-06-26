Creative Futures Revisited: Ed Holdsworth

For almost 30 years, Creative Review ran a scheme called Creative Futures, celebrating the best and brightest new talent entering the industry. Here, we talk to senior compositor Ed Holdsworth, who was an alumnus from 2003

“When I was a kid, I was really interested in animation, but I never thought it could be a possible career,” senior compositor Ed Holdsworth tells CR. Growing up in the 1980s and early 90s in the north of England, he says being an engineer was a more typical career – one he nearly pursued.

Originally from Leeds, Holdsworth studied 3D design at Leeds Metropolitan (now Leeds Beckett University) before his brother Dan, a photographer, persuaded him to move to London in 1999. While assisting on his brother’s shoots, he started to consider what his own path would look like. “I had all these creative ideas I was interested in developing and had no idea how I was going to turn that into a career – I just knew I had a lot of energy.”