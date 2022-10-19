Are the creative industries ageist?

The topic for the latest episode of Creativity Sucks!, CR’s new podcast series, is ageism. We invite three industry experts from across design, advertising and marketing to offer their views

Looking around the creative industries, it might seem that the answer to this question is pretty simple: yes, they are. However, the reasons why the ad and design worlds are skewed towards the younger generations are complex.

In the latest edition of CR’s podcast Creativity Sucks!, we discuss what lies behind the overemphasis on youth, examining the impact of parenting and the menopause; the role played by clients; pay and creative opportunities as you progress in the design and marketing worlds; and what a successful, life-long career in the creative industries might look like.

Joining CR’s editor Eliza Williams, host of Creativity Sucks!, on this episode are: Alex Grieve, global and London CCO at ad agency BBH; Joy Nazzari, founder of design studio DNCO; and Helen Normoyle, co-founder of femtech startup My Menopause Centre and former CMO at Boots.

Listen to the episode below or wherever you usually receive your podcasts:

creativitysucks.podbean.com

