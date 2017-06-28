CR presents our Creative Leaders 50 for 2017

Our second Creative Leaders 50, in partnership with Workfront, celebrates the contributions of 50 people from across the UK creative industries who we feel are driving change, not just within their organisation but in the world at large

We started our Creative Leaders 50 last year as part of our focus on leading creative teams. As CR readers will know, creative people often advance in their careers thanks to their prowess as practitioners but, sooner or later, many find themselves in leadership roles without having much support or training along the way. Our Creative Leaders section aims to provide some of that support and guidance.

Creative Leaders 50 in partnership with Workfront

The Creative Leaders 50 gives us the opportunity not just to highlight a cohort of people who we think are really making a difference, but also to draw on their expertise for our content throughout the year. In every issue of CR, our dedicated Creative Leaders section examines the issues that everyone involved in running creative teams grapples with. Culture, talent, process – we covering them all. And in addition, we will be extending our Creative Leaders content to include live and online events across the year, giving readers the chance to meet and engage with our group.

Our Creative Leaders 50 this year features remarkable individuals from almost every creative sector. The complete list can be found here and in our June/July issue, on newsstands now