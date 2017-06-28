CR presents our Creative Leaders 50 for 2017

Our second Creative Leaders 50, in partnership with Workfront, celebrates the contributions of 50 people from across the UK creative industries who we feel are driving change, not just within their organisation but in the world at large

By

We started our Creative Leaders 50 last year as part of our focus on leading creative teams. As CR readers will know, creative people often advance in their careers thanks to their prowess as practitioners but, sooner or later, many find themselves in leadership roles without having much support or training along the way. Our Creative Leaders section aims to provide some of that support and guidance.

Creative Leaders 50 in partnership with Workfront

The Creative Leaders 50 gives us the opportunity not just to highlight a cohort of people who we think are really making a difference, but also to draw on their expertise for our content throughout the year. In every issue of CR, our dedicated Creative Leaders section examines the issues that everyone involved in running creative teams grapples with. Culture, talent, process – we covering them all. And in addition, we will be extending our Creative Leaders content to include live and online events across the year, giving readers the chance to meet and engage with our group.

Our Creative Leaders 50 this year features remarkable individuals from almost every creative sector. The complete list can be found here and in our June/July issue, on newsstands now

Meet the Creative Leaders 50

CR Recommends

More from CR

Cannes 2016: The winners in full

A whopping 26 Grand Prix awards were handed out in Cannes over the past week, across Cannes Lions, Lions Health, Lions Innovation, and Lions Entertainment. Here’s the list in full, plus a few reflections on the festival.

“AI is not sentient … it’s just another piece of technology”: Hudson-Powell on creating an identity for Graphcore

Pentagram partners Luke Powell and Jody Hudson-Powell have created an identity system inspired by machine learning for Graphcore – a UK and US-based company that makes processing units for AI applications. The system avoids techy cliches and instead features a dynamic typeface, a shape generator and some colourful illustrations that aim to make AI seem more accessible

Jobs

View more
Clarks_logo

Creative Lead

Clarks
Clarks_logo

Senior Artworker

Clarks

Make the most of CR