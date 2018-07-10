Creative Leaders 50: Creative collaborators

CR has just released its Creative Leaders 50 list, celebrating those we believe are driving change through creativity. Here we highlight those on the list who are particularly focused on collaboration

As well as recognising the work of individuals and companies who are pushing creative boundaries, as part of our Creative Leaders 50 list (which is created by CR in partnership with Workfront) we want to recognise those creative figures who are helping to engender creativity in others.

Many of the most famous people on our list are included for this reason: as a celebration of the work they make themselves but also of how they seek to collaborate and support others in their own creative endeavours. We have also highlighted companies where such approaches are built into their business models. You can read more on their work below:

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk