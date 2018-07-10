Creative Leaders 50: Creative collaborators
CR has just released its Creative Leaders 50 list, celebrating those we believe are driving change through creativity. Here we highlight those on the list who are particularly focused on collaboration
As well as recognising the work of individuals and companies who are pushing creative boundaries, as part of our Creative Leaders 50 list (which is created by CR in partnership with Workfront) we want to recognise those creative figures who are helping to engender creativity in others.
Many of the most famous people on our list are included for this reason: as a celebration of the work they make themselves but also of how they seek to collaborate and support others in their own creative endeavours. We have also highlighted companies where such approaches are built into their business models. You can read more on their work below:
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.