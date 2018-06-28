Creative Leaders 50: Creative thinking in social change

CR has just released its Creative Leaders 50 list, celebrating those we believe are driving change through creativity. Here we highlight those who are using creative thinking to help achieve social change

One of the most important uses of creativity is to help drive change for the better in society. This can be on the level of major change, where design is being used to address issues ranging from healthcare to the environment, for example. Or it can come in the form of advice and support for small creative businesses and individuals by providing affordable workspaces as well as advice and training.

