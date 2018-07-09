Creative Leaders 50: Diversity in the creative industries

CR has just released its Creative Leaders 50 list, celebrating those we believe are driving change through creativity. Here we highlight those on the list who are pushing diversity in the creative industries

Diversity has become an increasingly urgent and widely discussed topic in the creative industries. There is now much recognition for the need to provide broader access to jobs and to create a creative workforce that is more reflective of society as a whole.

Yet, how is this to be achieved? On our Creative Leaders 50 list this year, created by CR in partnership with Workforce, we highlight some of the individuals who are actively driving change in this area, through both activism and awareness raising, but also through creating businesses that champion diversity at their core, and bring new voices into the creative conversation. You can read more on their work below:

