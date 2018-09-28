Creative Leaders on Failure: Made by Many’s Tim Malbon

We’ve talked to five of CR’s Creative Leaders 50 about how they have handled failure in their own career, and how they advise others to cope when things don’t go according to plan. Below we hear from Made By Many’s founding partner Tim Malbon

Tim Malbon is a founding partner of Made by Many, a digital product innovation and strategy company based in London and New York, which has created websites and interactive experiences for brands including ITV, Burberry and Universal as well as not-for-profits and start-ups.

In the past five years, Made By Many has designed several innovative products for education, from Skype in the Classroom – a platform allowing teachers to connect pupils with other classes, experts and explorers around the world – to School in the Cloud, a collaboration with TED Prize winner Sugata Mitra, which enables students to learn with minimal supervision from educators using ‘self-organised online learning environments’.

Here we talk to Malbon about how his attitude towards failure has changed over the course of his career, and how we are finally moving away from a focus on the ‘star designer’ to the shared responsibility of the team.