Creative Leaders on Failure: ustwo co-founder Mills

We’ve talked to five of CR’s Creative Leaders 50 about how they have handled failure in their own career, and how they advise others to cope when things don’t go according to plan. Today we speak to ustwo and ustwo adventure co-founder, Mills

Matt ‘Mills’ Miller founded digital product design studio ustwo with John Sinclair in 2004, with a driving ethos to create meaningful products and services. Over the past 14 years, ustwo has expanded to include an independent games studio and ustwo adventure: a startup fund and incubator that supports early stage startups and digital companies.

Alongside designing products for the likes of Sky and Facebook, ustwo developed Google DeepMind’s Streams app, which can be used to remotely monitor patients from hospitals, and created the phenomenally successful mobile and tablet game Monument Valley. Mills stepped away from his operational duties at ustwo to head up ustwo: adventure – which provides support, investment and a workspace for startups at its London studio – in 2017.

Here he talks to Creative Review about failure as a learning experience, and what exactly he means by ‘succailures’.