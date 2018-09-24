Creative Leaders on Failure: Somesuch’s Sally Campbell

We’ve talked to five of CR’s Creative Leaders 50 about how they have handled failure in their own career, and how they advise others to cope when things don’t go according to plan. First up is production company Somesuch co-founder, Sally Campbell

Sally Campbell founded the production company Somesuch in 2010 alongside Tim Nash and Nick Gordon, and the company now boasts some of the most significant directing talent working in ads and music videos today, including Daniel Wolfe, Kim Gehrig and Aoife McArdle.

Campbell started her career in advertising, working at WCRS and BBH, before moving to production, spending ten years at Academy Films, first as a producer then as joint MD. Since co-founding Somesuch, she has championed female talent at the company, across both its roster and its management team.

Below we talk to Campbell about the difficult subject of failure: of how it has impacted her career, and how she encourages her colleagues and the directors she works with to deal with it.