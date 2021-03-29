Do you have to suffer for your ads?

Advertising is known for its long hours culture, where creatives give their all to their clients. But does it really have to be so painful?

By

The tortured artist is a cliché that any of us who work in a creative capacity will be all too familiar with. Many a creative genius has used their pain as the source for or the drive behind their creations; occasionally we can go so far as to say that the pain is the foundation of what makes their work so arresting. And even if the content of your work is cheerful, its development may be painful, filled with long hours and the rejection of ideas. But does agony have to be a necessary evil of the creative process?

The creative pain found within advertising agencies often comes from the very practical reality of trying to achieve the aims of the client and marry this with making innovative work. And then there is the literal pain from burnout, anxiety, stagnation and the all-work-no-play culture that can be found at varying degrees within different organisations.

Eric Quennoy, ECD at Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, agrees that pain is sometimes an essential component of reaching the end goal of ‘good’ work. “I can definitively vouch for the pain that exists in the creation [of good work],” he says. “It will always be a bi-product of the sweat and toil required to get to great ideas and the push and fight required to keep those ideas alive every step of the way.”

More from CR

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham