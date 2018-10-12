Creative Pioneers: Astrid Stavro on pitching, speed and what makes a great idea

In this video series we speak to creative leaders about their approaches to commercial creativity, leading a team, responding to briefs, their creative process and more

By

Pentagram Partner Astrid Stavro has worked on brand identities, publications and packaging for a diverse range of clients – from Camper to Barcelona Design Museum. In the latest instalment of our Creative Pioneers series, she discusses finding inspiration, asking “why” and why it’s important to have the courage to start over if you think it’s right…

