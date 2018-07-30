Creative Pioneers: Grey London’s Caroline Pay on what makes a good brief
In this video series we speak to creative leaders about their approach to commercial creativity, how they respond to briefs, deal with clients, lead a team and more
Caroline Pay, Joint CCO at Grey London discusses her way of working; how she approaches a brief, what makes a good creative brief and why she likes the pitching process. She also shares her views on the role of awards within the advertising industry and the challenges of being a creative leader.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
