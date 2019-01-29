Creative Pioneers: David Kolbusz on advertising

David Kolbusz, Chief Creative Officer at Droga5 London, talks to CR about his creative process, what makes a good brief, and how being an ad creative may be akin to being a lobster in a pot

In our Creative Pioneers video series, we talk to a number of design and advertising leaders about the importance of creativity to their work, how they collaborate and inspire their teams, and their working process.

In our latest film, we talk to Droga5 CCO David Kolbusz, who discusses where he finds inspiration, the importance of hearing your clients’ point of view, and the challenge to stay relevant as you grow older in the ad industry.