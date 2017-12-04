Creative pioneers: Jim Sutherland on how to have a (good) idea

In this series, Jim Sutherland, Caroline Pay, Michael Johnson, Zia Zareem Slade and Sir John Hegarty explain how they approach the tricky task of coming up with an idea. First up, Jim Sutherland of Studio Sutherl&

CR: Do you use any tools and techniques that help you come up with ideas? Are there any things that you use if you are stuck?

I don’t think I am a fan of techniques because I think that tries to make it a science, which I am not sure it is. For me, visual stimulus is the key: going to lots of exhibitions, reading lots of books. Going to see designers talk, artists talk, writers talk. Watching lots of films, listening to lots of music. I think all of that stuff feeds in. I don’t think there is a short cut to doing all of that. If you don’t do that, the work isn’t going to have a broad enough view.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk