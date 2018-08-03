Creative Pioneers: Jim Sutherland on how he measures the success of his work

In this video series we speak to creative leaders about their approach to commercial creativity, leading a team, responding to briefs, their creative process and more

Designer Jim Sutherland, founder of Studio Sutherl& speaks to us about what sort of creative briefs he finds inspiring and what makes a poor brief. Plus he sheds light on his creative process, and how he measures the success of the creative work his studio produces.

