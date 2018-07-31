Creative Pioneers: Michael Johnson on whether creativity can be learnt

In this video series we speak to creative leaders about their approach to commercial creativity, how they respond to briefs, deal with clients, lead a team and more

By

Designer Michael Johnson, founder of design studio Johnson Banks discusses his definition of creativity, what makes a creative genius and if he thinks creativity can be taught. Plus he sheds some insights on the creative process used by his team at Johnson Banks.

