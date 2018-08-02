Creative Pioneers: Sir John Hegarty sheds light on his creative process

In this video series we speak to creative leaders about their approach to commercial creativity, leading a team, writing and responding to briefs and more

Sir John Hegarty, founder of the agency BBH, discuss his approach to dealing with clients and the tension between expressing yourself and serving a client’s interests. He also sheds light on his creative process.

